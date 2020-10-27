Today in Korean history
Oct. 28
1991 -- South Korea and Romania sign an accord on cultural exchanges.
1995 -- South Korea's exports top US$100 billion. In 2005, the country's overseas shipments reach a record US$284.7 billion and post double-digit growth for the third straight year.
2000 -- Unionized pilots at Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, go on their first-ever strike.
2005 -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is named a candidate to host two major International Olympic Committee (IOC) meetings in 2009 -- the General Assembly of the IOC and the 13th Olympic General Assembly.
2008 -- South Korea's currency plunges to an over 10-year low against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors dump local stocks and shrug off the central bank's efforts to calm markets.
2009 -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party takes three of five contested seats in parliamentary by-elections.
2017 -- South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis hold a meeting in Seoul and condemn North Korea's military provocations, including a series of recent ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
5
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween