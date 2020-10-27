Biz sentiment for Nov. improves amid eased virus restrictions: survey
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment in South Korea improved for November as domestic consumption expands on eased social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local think tank said Tuesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 99.5 for November, up from the 84.6 for October, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
"Eased social distancing rules have helped improve companies' profitability. But it's too early to say an economic recovery has occurred due to uncertainties involving COVID-19 and the U.S. presidential election next month," a KERI official said.
South Korea relaxed its social distancing scheme to the lowest Level 1 in its three-tier system from Oct. 12, after applying Level 2 measures across the country since late August.
Under Level 1 measures, citizens are permitted to normalize most of their daily activities, with infection prevention steps in place. Even risk-prone facilities, including clubs and bars, are allowed to operate after a monthslong suspension as long as they keep entry logs and follow preventive measures.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The BSI has stayed below 100 for 30 consecutive months after reaching 100.3 in May 2018, said KERI, a research institute under the Federation of Korean Industries, South Korea's biggest business lobby.
KERI's analysis for this month gave an index of 98.7, up from 84 a month earlier despite the prolonged pandemic, it said.
KERI said 377 out of the 600 companies responded to the survey, which was conducted from Oct. 14-21.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months