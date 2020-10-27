Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 27, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/09 Cloudy 10

Incheon 18/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/07 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/05 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/13 Cloudy 20

