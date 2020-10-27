Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q3 net income up 41.1 pct. to 128.1 bln won

All News 09:44 October 27, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 128.1 billion won (US$113.4 million), up 41.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 173.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.4 percent to 772.1 billion won.

The operating profit was 22.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!