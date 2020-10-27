USFK requires flu shots for all members, stresses vaccine safety
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) called on its members Tuesday to get flu vaccination, stressing that its flu vaccine is safe without reports of serious adverse effects.
All U.S. military members are required to receive the seasonal flu vaccine annually, and Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has directed all of the USFK members to get their flu shots by Dec. 1.
"The potential exposure of the COVID-19 virus is something we cannot afford to risk by delaying or avoiding the flu shot. Do your part to protect the force, and get your shot today," Abrams said according to the USFK statement.
The commander also said the flu vaccine, distributed by the U.S. Department of Defense, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is safe.
"Unlike other global reports regarding various vaccines potentially linked to illness and death, there have been zero reports of serious adverse effects or reactions reported across the DoD medical system associated with this vaccine," the statement read.
The South Korean government has been implementing a free flu shots program for elderly and young citizens and called for the need to expand the program, as the country has been working hard to stem the spread of the new coronavirus and seasonal influenza.
Concerns, however, have grown over potential side effects of the vaccination after dozens died recently after taking flu shots, though the government has said there is no direct link between those deaths and vaccines.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months