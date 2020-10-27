Seoul shares turn higher late Tues. morning on recovery hopes
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) = South Korean shares turned higher late Tuesday morning on growing optimism over the country's economic recovery as the country's economy returned to growth in the third quarter amid the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.83 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,346.74 as of 11:20 a.m.
While local stocks got off to a weak start, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid a global resurgence of the virus, investor sentiment improved on positive growth data during the third quarter of the year.
South Korea's economy expanded 1.9 percent in the July-Sept. period on-quarter, marking the first quarterly expansion since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Bank of Korea.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 3.17 percent, and Celltrion rose 1.47 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2.33 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors soared 9.49 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver added 1.6 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem slipped 1.24 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.66 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged down 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.3 won to the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
