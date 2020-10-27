Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's economy returns to growth in Q3 as pandemic-caused trade slump eases
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy returned to modest growth in the third quarter, marking the first quarterly expansion since the coronavirus pandemic began, as exports showed signs of improvement, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday.
In the July-September period, the nation's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.9 percent from the previous quarter, when it shrank 3.2 percent, according to the BOK data.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 100 again Tuesday, but concerns over a potential spike in infections still linger over sporadic cluster infections at risk-prone facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes.
The country added 88 more COVID-19 cases, including 72 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,043, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. panel postpones decision on LG Chem-SK Innovation EV battery case
SEOUL/WASHINGTON) -- A U.S. trade panel on Monday postponed its final decision on a high-stakes trade secret case involving two South Korean electric vehicle battery markers -- LG Chem Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. -- to early December.
The delay marks the second of its kind after the U.S. International Trade Commission (ICT) pushed back its final ruling from Oct. 5.
-----------------
(LEAD) Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores 8th goal, leads Premier League scoring
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has become the top scorer in the Premier League, with his league-leading eighth goal giving his team a tight 1-0 victory.
In an away game against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, Britain, on Monday (local time), Son headed in from close range after a headed pass from his English teammate Harry Kane in the 76th minute.
-----------------
Samsung heir may get promoted to chairman following father's passing
SEOUL -- Speculation is growing over when Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong would take the position of chairman in South Korea's largest conglomerate following his father's death, industry insiders said Tuesday, though the heir has already been recognized as the tech giant's de facto leader.
His father and a longtime Samsung Group head, Lee Kun-hee, died Sunday at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
-----------------
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
SEOUL -- K-pop megastar BTS has been nominated for this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) for a third consecutive year, the band's agency said Tuesday.
The seven-member band was nominated in two categories -- "Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock" and "Favorite Social Artist" -- in the ceremony scheduled for Nov. 22 (U.S. time).
-----------------
Pastor fined for flouting in-person worship ban amid pandemic
SEOUL -- A pastor has been fined for violating an in-person worship ban imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus here, a local court said Tuesday.
The Gwangju District Court sentenced the pastor, only identified as a 57-year-old, to a fine of 2 million won (US$1,766) on charges of breaching the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
-----------------
Hanwha Energy wins US$185 mln solar project in U.S.
SEOUL -- Hanwha Energy Corp., a South Korean renewable energy company, said Tuesday that it has won a project worth US$185 million to build a solar power plant on Hawaii's most populated island of Oahu.
Under the deal with Hawaiian Electric Co., Hanwha Energy is set to build the 60-megawatt solar facility and energy storage systems (ESS) with capacity of 240 megawatt hours (MWh) by 2023.
