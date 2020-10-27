KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 27,500 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,050 UP 50
Shinsegae 212,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,850 DN 1,800
Hyosung 74,900 DN 1,400
Nongshim 287,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 29,400 DN 400
BoryungPharm 14,300 DN 50
L&L 10,350 DN 100
Binggrae 55,100 DN 400
GCH Corp 22,300 DN 700
LotteChilsung 88,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 172,500 UP 1,000
AmoreG 45,800 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 160,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 46,050 DN 50
DaelimInd 81,300 DN 1,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 0
KiaMtr 52,900 UP 4,950
Donga Socio Holdings 111,000 DN 2,500
SK hynix 82,600 DN 600
Youngpoong 500,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,700 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,800 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,600 DN 400
Kogas 29,400 UP 50
Hanwha 25,450 DN 100
DB HiTek 31,550 UP 500
CJ 78,500 DN 600
JWPHARMA 30,550 DN 350
LGInt 15,600 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,500 DN 90
SBC 9,730 DN 110
Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 DN 1,350
Daesang 24,900 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,585 DN 55
ORION Holdings 12,700 DN 100
LotteFood 310,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,430 DN 120
