KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 27, 2020

POSCO 220,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 69,100 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,400 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,690 DN 155
DB INSURANCE 46,050 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 59,800 DN 600
NHIS 9,450 DN 330
SK Discovery 63,000 UP 1,800
LS 55,400 UP 900
GC Corp 256,000 DN 12,500
GS E&C 28,000 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,400 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 430,000 UP 12,500
KPIC 187,000 DN 8,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,450 DN 130
SKC 71,500 UP 600
KAL 20,750 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,070 UP 80
LG Corp. 70,700 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 73,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 23,850 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,900 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 5,370 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 153,000 DN 7,000
KCC 162,000 0
SKBP 156,500 0
TaekwangInd 691,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,620 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 0
ShinhanGroup 30,200 DN 750
HITEJINRO 33,750 DN 200
Yuhan 57,900 DN 1,100
DAEKYO 3,980 UP 50
GKL 12,350 DN 100
HtlShilla 75,300 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 57,200 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 99,300 DN 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,550 UP 450
