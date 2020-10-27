KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 80,800 DN 2,300
MERITZ SECU 3,335 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,150 UP 2,050
GS Retail 34,300 DN 50
Ottogi 554,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 70,400 DN 900
F&F 93,000 DN 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 51,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,000 DN 7,500
KorZinc 378,000 0
HMM 8,860 UP 40
OCI 60,300 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 5,100 DN 50
SYC 48,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 42,950 UP 900
HyundaiMipoDock 29,600 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 DN 7,500
IS DONGSEO 38,900 0
Mobis 244,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,950 DN 650
HDC HOLDINGS 10,250 DN 200
S-1 83,100 DN 2,200
S-Oil 57,000 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 155,000 UP 2,500
Hanchem 140,000 DN 500
DWS 22,850 DN 250
UNID 44,700 DN 200
KEPCO 20,600 DN 250
SamsungSecu 32,400 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 8,040 DN 50
SKTelecom 232,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 51,700 DN 100
HyundaiElev 38,000 DN 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,950 UP 350
Hanon Systems 11,950 DN 100
SK 193,000 DN 3,500
Handsome 28,100 DN 950
Asiana Airlines 3,755 DN 50
COWAY 72,300 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,000 DN 2,000
