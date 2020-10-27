Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

October 27, 2020

IBK 8,340 DN 180
NamhaeChem 7,960 DN 90
DONGSUH 29,350 DN 650
BGF 4,300 DN 10
SamsungEng 10,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,735 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 50
KT 22,950 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 0
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 UP 900
KT&G 83,300 DN 1,000
DHICO 13,400 UP 250
LG Display 14,800 DN 100
Kangwonland 22,550 0
NAVER 283,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 334,000 UP 4,500
NCsoft 782,000 DN 14,000
DSME 22,250 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,530 DN 20
DWEC 3,020 DN 90
Donga ST 85,700 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 363,000 DN 8,000
DongwonF&B 167,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 27,950 DN 100
LGH&H 1,543,000 UP 28,000
LGCHEM 632,000 DN 14,000
KEPCO E&C 15,950 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,900 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,350 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 89,400 UP 300
Celltrion 239,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,700 UP 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 90,400 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,300 DN 3,200
(MORE)

