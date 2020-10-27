KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,340 DN 180
NamhaeChem 7,960 DN 90
DONGSUH 29,350 DN 650
BGF 4,300 DN 10
SamsungEng 10,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,735 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 20,550 DN 50
KT 22,950 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 0
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 UP 900
KT&G 83,300 DN 1,000
DHICO 13,400 UP 250
LG Display 14,800 DN 100
Kangwonland 22,550 0
NAVER 283,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 334,000 UP 4,500
NCsoft 782,000 DN 14,000
DSME 22,250 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,530 DN 20
DWEC 3,020 DN 90
Donga ST 85,700 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 363,000 DN 8,000
DongwonF&B 167,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 27,950 DN 100
LGH&H 1,543,000 UP 28,000
LGCHEM 632,000 DN 14,000
KEPCO E&C 15,950 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,900 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,350 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 89,400 UP 300
Celltrion 239,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,700 UP 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 90,400 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,300 DN 3,200
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
5
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween