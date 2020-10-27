KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,700 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 31,350 UP 300
GS 33,600 DN 1,250
CJ CGV 20,100 DN 250
LIG Nex1 28,900 DN 1,050
Fila Holdings 39,100 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,100 DN 1,550
HANWHA LIFE 1,590 DN 105
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 DN 3,500
LF 15,300 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,490 UP 10
SK Innovation 131,500 0
POONGSAN 25,800 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 41,750 DN 650
Hansae 17,550 DN 1,250
LG HAUSYS 64,400 DN 1,900
Youngone Corp 29,150 DN 600
KOLON IND 36,600 DN 200
HanmiPharm 271,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 5,600 DN 210
emart 148,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 45,000 DN 1,250
HANJINKAL 78,700 DN 400
DoubleUGames 66,300 DN 500
CUCKOO 94,700 DN 2,800
COSMAX 112,000 DN 1,500
MANDO 35,500 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 635,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 59,800 UP 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 29,150 DN 1,750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 DN 650
Netmarble 122,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S222500 DN2500
ORION 116,000 DN 2,500
BGF Retail 125,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 341,500 UP 7,500
HDC-OP 19,950 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 8,830 DN 300
