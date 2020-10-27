Industrial Bank Of Korea Q3 net profit down 4 pct. to 366.6 bln won
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 366.6 billion won (US$325.7 million), down 4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 5 percent on-year to 484.2 billion won. Sales decreased 32.7 percent to 3.6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
