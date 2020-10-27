(LEAD) Industrial Bank of Korea Q3 net dips 4 pct on provisions
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell 4 percent from a year earlier on increased loan-loss provisions.
Net profit for the three months that ended in September fell to 366.58 billion won (US$326 million) from 381.94 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"The company has put aside more provisions for non-performing loans amid the coronavirus outbreak in preparation for an economic downturn. It drove down the quarterly result," a company spokesman said.
Operating profit declined 5 percent to 484.24 billion won in the third quarter from 509.71 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 33 percent to 3.60 trillion won from 5.36 trillion won during the same period.
From January to September, net profit plunged 13 percent to 1.19 trillion won from 1.37 trillion won in the year-ago period.
Operating profit declined 14 percent on-year to 1.57 trillion won in the first nine months from 1.83 trillion won. Sales were down 0.5 percent to 15.46 trillion won from 15.54 trillion won.
The outstanding value of loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) jumped by 19.9 trillion won, or 12 percent, from the end of December to 182.6 trillion won at end-September, the statement said.
IBK accounted for 23 percent of the overall loans extended by local institutions to SMEs during the same period, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
First group of conscientious objectors begins 36-month alternative military service