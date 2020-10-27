Samsung C&T Q3 net profit up 22.1 pct. to 323.4 bln won
All News 15:47 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 323.4 billion won (US$287.3 million), up 22.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 0.4 percent on-year to 215.5 billion won. Revenue increased 1.5 percent to 7.85 trillion won.
