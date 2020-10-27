Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pope Francis sends handwritten message to President Moon, Cheong Wa Dae says

All News 16:03 October 27, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Pope Francis has sent a handwritten note to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying that he's praying for the people here and peace, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

Seoul's outgoing ambassador to the Holy See, Lee Baek-man, received it during his farewell courtesy call on the pope last week ahead of his departure from the post, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The Holy Father also conveyed another handwritten message via the envoy to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, Korea's first Catholic priest, Kang added.

In early September, the pope sent a verbal message to the president expressing hope for inter-Korean peace and reconciliation through Alfred Xuereb, the Holy See's representative in Seoul. Moon has already sent a reply letter, Kang said.

Pope Francis (R) meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Vatican on Oct. 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

