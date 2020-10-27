Foreign stock buying jumps nearly sevenfold in first 8 months
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' net buying of foreign stocks jumped nearly sevenfold in the first eight months of this year from a year earlier as investors hunted for bargains amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
Individual South Koreans and South Korean companies bought a net US$11.5 billion worth of foreign stocks in the January-August period, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their top five picks were electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, and toymaker Hasbro Inc.
The combined value of the top five held by South Koreans accounted for 34 percent of their net buying of foreign stocks during the cited period, the FSS said.
Among them, Tesla Inc. accounted for 13 percent of their net buying in the cited period, the FSS said.
Separately, the FSS said the outstanding value of foreign stocks held by individual South Koreans reached 28.9 trillion won ($25.6 billion) as of end of August, up 142.6 percent from the end of last year.
Among them, U.S. stocks accounted for 22 trillion won, or 76 percent, followed by Chinese stocks with 8 percent, Hong Kong with 7 percent and Japan with 3 percent.
