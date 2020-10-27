Moon set for parliamentary speech on state budget
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a speech at the National Assembly this week on next year's budget plan, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
In the annual budget speech Wednesday, Moon plans to request bipartisan support for his administration's fight against COVID-19 and campaign to revitalize the economy. The government has proposed a state budget worth 555.8 trillion won ($469.8 billion) for 2021, up 8.5 percent from this year. Lawmakers will begin a full-fledged review of the budget scheme within the coming weeks.
During the address, Moon will emphasize that South Korea is a country which is "strong in crises," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.
He added the president will express his gratitude to South Koreans over their support for antivirus measures and unveil a fiscal operation scheme to succeed in efforts for virus control and economic growth.
Moon is expected to explain the Korean-version New Deal project aimed at creating jobs and developing the nation's future growth engines in preparation for the post-coronavirus era.
He is also likely to present his vision for inter-Korean peace.
Moon made his previous parliamentary speech on July 16 on the occasion of the opening of a new four-year National Assembly session.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
First group of conscientious objectors begins 36-month alternative military service