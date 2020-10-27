S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 27, 2020
All News 16:30 October 27, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.677 0.673 +0.4
3-year TB 0.917 0.908 +0.9
10-year TB 1.503 1.482 +2.1
2-year MSB 0.837 0.829 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.239 2.231 +0.8
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
First group of conscientious objectors begins 36-month alternative military service