Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Moon set for parliamentary speech on state budget
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a speech at the National Assembly this week on next year's budget plan, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
In the annual budget speech Wednesday, Moon plans to request bipartisan support for his administration's fight against COVID-19 and campaign to revitalize the economy. The government has proposed a state budget worth 555.8 trillion won ($469.8 billion) for 2021, up 8.5 percent from this year. Lawmakers will begin a full-fledged review of the budget scheme within the coming weeks.
-----------------
Main opposition selects its members of recommendation committee for CIO chief
SEOUL -- The main opposition party on Tuesday designated two conservative lawyers as its share of members of a panel that will recommend the inaugural head of an independent body for probing corruption among ranking government officials.
The People Power Party (PPP) submitted letters of recommendation to the National Assembly for Lee Hun, a former chief of Korea Legal Aid Corp., and Im Jeong-hyuk, a former deputy of the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
-----------------
Moon requests Canada's backing for S. Korea in WTO chief race
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in had phone talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday mainly as part of efforts to broaden international support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's candidacy to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In the conversation that lasted around 25 minutes, Moon and Trudeau exchanged opinions on issues of mutual concern, which include the WTO chief race, cooperation in the response to the new coronavirus and partnerships on the global stage, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
Send-off ceremony for late Samsung chief to be held Wednesday, mourners in queue
SEOUL -- Samsung Group on Tuesday was preparing for the send-off ceremony for its late chief Lee Kun-hee as more leaders from business and political communities mourned the death of one of South Korea's most influential tycoons.
Lee died Sunday at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q3 net up on equity gains
SEOUL -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction and trading business unit of Samsung Group, on Tuesday reported solid growth in its third-quarter net income on gains from equity ties with its affiliate.
The company reported a net profit of 323.4 billion won (US$287.3 million) in the July-September period, up 22.1 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) Lotte delivery workers launch strike demanding better treatment
SEOUL -- Delivery workers at Lotte Global Logistics on Tuesday launched a nationwide strike to demand better treatment following the deaths of their colleagues apparently from overwork.
The workers announced the strike at a distribution center in southeastern Seoul, saying they will be joined by around 250 colleagues across the nation in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gwangju, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 100 again Tuesday, but concerns over a potential spike in infections still linger over sporadic cluster infections at risk-prone facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes.
The country added 88 more COVID-19 cases, including 72 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,043, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
----------------
