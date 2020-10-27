(LEAD) S. Korea an example of successful, transparent handling of pandemic: Knapper
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks in last 5 paras)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is an example of how a country can deal with the new coronavirus pandemic successfully and transparently, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday, in a sharp contrast to earlier remarks from a U.S. presidential secretary that South Korea used violent and unwarranted means to contain the virus from spreading.
"We looked at Korea as exemplar. We looked at Korea as a model for how to take on this pandemic," Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, said in a webinar co-hosted by the Atlantic Council and the East Asia Foundation.
His remarks came days after Alex Azar, White House secretary of health and human services, claimed South Korea's success in dealing with the pandemic had only come from its use of military and police force to arrest anyone and everyone who had come in close contact with those infected, adding such measures would not "fly" in the United States.
Knapper dismissed the claim, saying he is very proud of South Korea.
"Individuals weren't rounded up and enforced to stay in their homes under lock and key. I mean it was done in a way that respected Korea's democratic values and openness and transparency and also relied really on Korea's high-tech infrastructure," he said.
"And so, really a model for the world, an exemplar for the world and, you know, very proud to count Korea among our best friends, allies and partners," Knapper added.
The U.S. diplomat noted some countries have relied on surveillance and other forceful means to contain the virus but that South Korea did not.
"I think places like Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand, these are locations to be commended for how they responded. They relied upon openness, transparency, never undermined their democratic values, contrary to others in the region, who were absolutely relying on surveillance tools and other aspects of a surveillance state to control things," he said.
"That's not the answer. I mean as an open society Korea has shown us that they can get back to normal, they can hold an election. And so I think, as I said, they're a real model, a real exemplar of how to do with this," he added.
As of Tuesday (Seoul time), South Korea has reported 26,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 460 deaths.
The U.S. has so far confirmed over 8.6 million cases with 224,061 deaths, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
4
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's economy returns to growth in Q3 as pandemic-caused trade slump eases