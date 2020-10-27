Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. open to dialogue with N. Korea at any place, any time: U.S. diplomat

All News 23:16 October 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains ready to meet with North Korea at any time and any place, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday, adding that resolving the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue is "absolutely" important.

Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, also highlighted the importance of the U.S. and South Korea working together to denuclearize the communist state.

"(It is) critically important that our two countries stay in lockstep and that we are fully lashed up going forward," he said in a webinar jointly hosted by the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council and Seoul-based think tank East Asia Foundation.

The captured image shows Marc Knapper, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, speaking in a webinar co-hosted by the Atlantic Council and East Asia Foundation on Oct. 27, 2020, using the video communication platform Zoom. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

His remarks come amid stalled denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump has held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but their talks have stalled since their second bilateral summit, held in Hanoi in February 2019, ended without a deal.

Knapper said his country remains ready to resume the talks at any time.

"I just make the point that while we have had three leader-level meetings between President (Trump) and Chairman Kim, we have also emphasized constantly, virtually every day, that the door to diplomacy remains open, and that we are ready to sit down with the North, you know, any place in any time, because we regard a dialogue and resolving these issues through diplomacy in a peaceful manner as being absolutely paramount," the U.S. diplomat said during the virtual seminar.

