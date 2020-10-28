Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames Q3 net profit up 25.4 pct. to 38.4 bln won

All News 08:20 October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 38.4 billion won (US$34.2 million), up 25.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 49.4 billion won, up 31.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 33.1 percent to 173.2 billion won.
