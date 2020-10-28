Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/10 Cloudy 0

Incheon 16/11 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/10 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 18/11 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/11 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/09 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 20/11 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 20/12 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 0

Busan 21/15 Cloudy 10

