Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend

All News 09:11 October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Popular clubs in Seoul's hip districts of Itaewon and Gangnam will close this Halloween weekend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to customer notices seen Wednesday, these large-capacity clubs will close the same day until next Tuesday.

"Following consultations with health authorities and local governments, we came to our own decision to close temporarily during the Halloween period as a precaution against COVID-19," one such notice read.

Health authorities have sounded the alarm over possible infections among partygoers this weekend, citing an outbreak traced to a large Itaewon club in May.

An official at that club said his establishment will close this weekend at the government's wishes.

It was not immediately clear whether the government has issued any official guidelines leading to the temporary closures.

The announcement comes as the capital city and the surrounding areas have reported more than 50 new cases almost daily in the two weeks since the government lowered its social distancing restrictions to Level 1.

