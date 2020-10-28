Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-Oil Q3 net profit down 41.3 pct. to 30.3 bln won

All News 09:29 October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 30.3 billion won (US$26.8 million), down 41.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 9.3 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 230.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 37.5 percent to 3.89 trillion won.
