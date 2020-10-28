Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q3 net income down 80.9 pct. to 8.3 bln won

October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 8.3 billion won (US$7.3 million), down 80.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 43.5 billion won, down 45.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 28.6 percent to 2.55 trillion won.
