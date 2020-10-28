S. Korea's daily FX turnover falls in Q3 amid won's gain
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea declined 4.7 percent in the third quarter from three months earlier amid the local currency's gain against the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The daily FX turnover came to an average US$49.56 billion in the July-September period, down $2.46 billion from the second quarter, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The drop came as an inflow of foreign investors' stock funds slowed amid the won's gain and FX derivative transactions declined, the BOK said.
The Korean currency appreciated 2.71 percent to the greenback in the third quarter, compared with three months earlier.
In the third quarter, foreign investors bought a net $2.08 billion worth of South Korean stocks, down from a net $2.82 billion in the second quarter.
The average daily turnover of foreign exchange spots reached $19.72 billion during the cited period, down 2.9 percent from three months earlier, while the daily average FX derivatives fell 5.9 percent on-quarter to $29.83 billion.
By bank, the daily turnover by local lenders dipped 0.8 percent on-quarter to $24.37 billion, while transactions handled by local branches of foreign banks declined 8.3 percent to $25.18 billion, the BOK said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test