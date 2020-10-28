Two more military officers test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer in the northeastern county of Inje and another service member in the central city of Nonsan tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, the defense ministry said.
The Army officer was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after visiting a local bank that reported a virus patient earlier, according to the ministry.
Another officer affiliated with a unit under the wing of the defense ministry was presumed to have been infected after coming in direct contact with a civilian patient, the ministry added.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 162.
Currently, 20 service members are in isolation according to the health authorities' guidelines, and 987 others are quarantined as a preventive step in accordance with the military's tougher guidance, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, the country added 103 more COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's economy returns to growth in Q3 as pandemic-caused trade slump eases
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome