Exports of cleaning appliances soar amid virus outbreak
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of air purifiers and other home cleaning appliances spiked in the first nine months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments of air purifiers shot up nearly 60 percent on-year to US$157 million in the January-September period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Exports of dishwashers surged 22.5 percent to $169 million over the cited period, and those of clothes dryers rocketed 72 percent to $556 million. Exports of vacuum cleaners jumped 26.9 percent to $70.6 million.
Market watchers said the sharp rise in exports of those home appliances came as people stayed home more in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The United States was the largest destination for those electronics products, taking up the largest portion of about 77 percent for clothes dryers alone.
The stellar exports came as South Korea's overall overseas shipments shrank 8.6 percent on-year during the same period due to the pandemic.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's economy returns to growth in Q3 as pandemic-caused trade slump eases
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases fall back below 100, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome