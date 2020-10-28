Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Bereaved family bid final farewell to longtime Samsung chief Lee Kun-hee
SEOUL -- The funeral for late Samsung Group chief, Lee Kun-hee, was held in Seoul on Wednesday as his grieving family, friends and colleagues commemorated his legacy and accomplishments as one of South Korea's most influential business tycoons.
Lee died Sunday at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases again spiked to over 100 on Wednesday after a brief drop the previous day, as cluster infections in the greater Seoul area continued to further strain the country's antivirus fight.
The country added 103 more COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,146, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) In budget speech, Moon says time for full-scale push to revitalize economy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in declared a full-fledged policy drive Wednesday for the clear recovery of South Korea's economy, coupled with the firm stabilization of the COVID-19 situation here.
In his parliamentary speech on the state budget, Moon assured lawmakers that the government would create a record high budget, proposed for 2021, with a focus on creating jobs, reinvigorating the economy and winning the fight against the coronavirus. His administration has drawn up a 555.8 trillion-won (U$469.8 billion) budget bill, a 8.5 percent hike from this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend
SEOUL -- Popular clubs in Seoul's hip districts of Itaewon, Hongdae and Gangnam will close this Halloween weekend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to customer notices seen Wednesday, these large-capacity clubs will close the same day until next Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korea aims to double number of research spin-off firms to 2,000 by 2025
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it targets doubling the country's current number of companies to be spun off from research institutes to 2,000 by 2025 and creating over 6,000 new positions as part of its efforts to create more jobs.
Under the new plan, South Korea seeks to foster the sector in line with its New Deal program designed to create 1.9 million jobs by spending 160 trillion won (US$141.6 billion) by 2025.
-----------------
Obama says dictators want Trump's victory because he gave them everything
WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump Tuesday for coddling dictators, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and giving them everything they want.
"You think he is going to stand up to dictators?" the former president asked while speaking in support of his former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.
-----------------
Corporate bond sales increase 12.9 pct in Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korean companies' bond sales rose 12.9 percent in September from a month earlier and their share offerings jumped 49.1 percent, data showed Wednesday.
Local businesses raised 16.47 trillion won (US$14.6 billion) by selling bonds in September, up 1.88 trillion won from August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning on virus spike
SEOUL -- South Korean shares extended losses late Wednesday morning as new coronavirus outbreaks in major economies increased at alarming rates, raising concerns that the worsening pandemic could deal a heavy blow to the global economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.23 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,325.61 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test