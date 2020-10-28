Daekyo turns to red in Q3
All News 13:55 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Daekyo Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 3.3 billion won (US$2.9 million), shifting from a profit of 6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 8.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 9.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 19.1 percent to 152.2 billion won.
(END)
