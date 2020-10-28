KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 12,700 0
Daesang 25,100 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,545 DN 40
Hanwha 25,500 UP 50
DB HiTek 32,650 UP 1,100
CJ 78,800 UP 300
JWPHARMA 31,450 UP 900
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,000 UP 400
Kogas 28,900 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 31,500 UP 1,300
HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 750
Yuhan 60,500 UP 2,600
CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 46,800 UP 750
Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 82,900 UP 300
Youngpoong 503,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,900 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,400 UP 600
DaelimInd 86,500 UP 5,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16000 UP250
KiaMtr 53,800 UP 900
LGInt 15,500 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,440 DN 60
SBC 9,830 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 50
KAL 20,800 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,350 UP 280
LG Corp. 72,000 UP 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,600 UP 2,600
BoryungPharm 14,650 UP 350
L&L 10,400 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,300 UP 1,250
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,100 UP 250
Shinsegae 213,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 289,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 27,900 UP 400
Hyosung 76,100 UP 1,200
