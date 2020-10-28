ORION Holdings 12,700 0

Daesang 25,100 UP 200

SKNetworks 4,545 DN 40

Hanwha 25,500 UP 50

DB HiTek 32,650 UP 1,100

CJ 78,800 UP 300

JWPHARMA 31,450 UP 900

SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,000 UP 400

Kogas 28,900 DN 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 31,500 UP 1,300

HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 750

Yuhan 60,500 UP 2,600

CJ LOGISTICS 161,000 UP 500

DOOSAN 46,800 UP 750

Donga Socio Holdings 112,500 UP 1,500

SK hynix 82,900 UP 300

Youngpoong 503,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 30,900 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,400 UP 600

DaelimInd 86,500 UP 5,200

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16000 UP250

KiaMtr 53,800 UP 900

LGInt 15,500 DN 100

DongkukStlMill 6,440 DN 60

SBC 9,830 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 50

KAL 20,800 UP 50

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,350 UP 280

LG Corp. 72,000 UP 1,300

POSCO CHEMICAL 75,600 UP 2,600

BoryungPharm 14,650 UP 350

L&L 10,400 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 50,300 UP 1,250

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,100 UP 250

Shinsegae 213,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 289,500 UP 2,500

SGBC 27,900 UP 400

Hyosung 76,100 UP 1,200

(MORE)