KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 24,550 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,550 UP 650
TaekwangInd 707,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,650 UP 30
LotteFood 308,500 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,400 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 156,500 UP 3,500
KCC 160,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 157,000 UP 500
AmoreG 45,450 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 173,500 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 87,900 DN 200
Binggrae 55,400 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,510 UP 60
SKC 73,900 UP 2,400
DB INSURANCE 46,250 UP 200
KPIC 194,000 UP 7,000
SamsungElec 59,000 DN 800
NHIS 9,920 UP 470
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,450 UP 20
POSCO 216,000 DN 4,000
SK Discovery 65,400 UP 2,400
LOTTE 29,400 0
GCH Corp 22,400 UP 100
LS 55,900 UP 500
GC Corp 270,000 UP 14,000
GS E&C 28,550 UP 550
SPC SAMLIP 67,900 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 176,500 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,450 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,695 UP 5
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 430,000 0
GS Retail 33,950 DN 350
Ottogi 555,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 72,000 UP 1,600
F&F 95,800 UP 2,800
MERITZ SECU 3,405 UP 70
HtlShilla 75,700 UP 400
Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
5
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend