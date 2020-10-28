KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 139,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 99,800 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,400 DN 150
KSOE 81,000 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,000 UP 1,850
OCI 65,300 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,600 UP 1,100
KorZinc 380,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,110 UP 10
SYC 49,650 UP 1,050
HyundaiMipoDock 29,650 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 39,300 UP 400
S-Oil 56,900 DN 100
LG Innotek 162,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,500 UP 15,500
HMM 9,450 UP 590
HYUNDAI WIA 44,850 UP 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 135,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 252,500 UP 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,150 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 10,300 UP 50
S-1 83,400 UP 300
Hanchem 145,000 UP 5,000
DWS 22,600 DN 250
UNID 45,000 UP 300
KEPCO 20,550 DN 50
SamsungSecu 33,600 UP 1,200
KG DONGBU STL 8,040 0
SKTelecom 229,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 51,900 UP 200
HyundaiElev 38,150 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,300 UP 350
Hanon Systems 12,100 UP 150
SK 192,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 4,040 UP 60
GKL 12,350 0
Handsome 28,550 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 3,700 DN 55
COWAY 71,800 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 UP 2,500
