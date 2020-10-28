KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,430 UP 90
NamhaeChem 8,060 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,000 DN 350
BGF 4,240 DN 60
SamsungEng 10,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,825 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 20,650 UP 100
KT 22,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 15,150 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 DN 600
KT&G 83,000 DN 300
DHICO 13,800 UP 400
LG Display 14,800 0
Kangwonland 22,550 0
NAVER 298,500 UP 15,000
Kakao 346,500 UP 12,500
NCsoft 802,000 UP 20,000
DSME 22,300 UP 50
DSINFRA 8,590 UP 60
DWEC 3,070 UP 50
Donga ST 87,300 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 368,000 UP 5,000
DongwonF&B 168,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,200 UP 250
LGH&H 1,524,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 642,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 16,000 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 UP 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,100 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 90,000 UP 600
Celltrion 242,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 24,150 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 92,900 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,400 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
5
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend