KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,300 UP 1,600
LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 200
GS 34,550 UP 950
CJ CGV 20,600 UP 500
LIG Nex1 28,900 0
Fila Holdings 41,350 UP 2,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,400 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,590 0
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 0
LF 15,250 DN 50
FOOSUNG 9,220 UP 730
SK Innovation 131,500 0
POONGSAN 26,400 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 42,050 UP 300
Hansae 17,950 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 68,300 UP 3,900
Youngone Corp 30,700 UP 1,550
KOLON IND 37,300 UP 700
HanmiPharm 273,500 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,760 UP 160
emart 148,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 45,550 UP 550
HANJINKAL 78,800 UP 100
DoubleUGames 65,500 DN 800
CUCKOO 93,300 DN 1,400
COSMAX 112,500 UP 500
MANDO 36,350 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 637,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 59,800 0
Doosan Bobcat 29,400 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 UP 200
Netmarble 126,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223000 UP500
ORION 115,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 124,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 346,000 UP 4,500
HDC-OP 20,050 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,060 UP 230
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 2014 album lands on Billboard main albums chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
BLACKPINK appears on U.S. talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
Drug ministry to fast-track AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
5
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend