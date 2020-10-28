KIH 72,300 UP 1,600

LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 200

GS 34,550 UP 950

CJ CGV 20,600 UP 500

LIG Nex1 28,900 0

Fila Holdings 41,350 UP 2,250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 31,400 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,590 0

AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 0

LF 15,250 DN 50

FOOSUNG 9,220 UP 730

SK Innovation 131,500 0

POONGSAN 26,400 UP 600

KBFinancialGroup 42,050 UP 300

Hansae 17,950 UP 400

LG HAUSYS 68,300 UP 3,900

Youngone Corp 30,700 UP 1,550

KOLON IND 37,300 UP 700

HanmiPharm 273,500 UP 2,500

BNK Financial Group 5,760 UP 160

emart 148,500 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 00 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 45,550 UP 550

HANJINKAL 78,800 UP 100

DoubleUGames 65,500 DN 800

CUCKOO 93,300 DN 1,400

COSMAX 112,500 UP 500

MANDO 36,350 UP 850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 637,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 59,800 0

Doosan Bobcat 29,400 UP 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 UP 200

Netmarble 126,000 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S223000 UP500

ORION 115,500 DN 500

BGF Retail 124,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 346,000 UP 4,500

HDC-OP 20,050 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 9,060 UP 230

(END)