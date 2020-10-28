LG Innotek Q3 net profit down 78.5 pct. to 26.9 bln won
All News 15:40 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 26.9 billion won (US$23.8 million), down 78.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 89.4 billion won, down 52.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 8.8 percent to 2.22 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
