Ex-vice justice minister sentenced to 2 1/2 years over bribery in appeals trial
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- An appeals court on Wednesday overturned a lower court's not guilty verdict on a former vice justice minister who was indicted on charges of receiving bribes and sexual favors from construction contractors.
The Seoul High Court sentenced Kim Hak-ui, who briefly held the second-highest post at the Ministry of Justice in 2013, to 2 1/2 years in prison, a fine of 5 million won (US$4,420) and a forfeit of 43 million won, ruling he is partly guilty of bribery charges.
Kim was accused of taking some 43 million won in bribes from a construction contractor, only identified by his surname Choi, between 2000 and 2011. He also allegedly received some 131 million won, including escort services on 13 occasions, from another businessman surnamed Yoon between 2006 and 2008, and some 150 million won from the head of a local savings bank.
The lower court acquitted him of all charges, but the high court convicted Kim of the first bribery charge, arresting him at court.
The appeals court said the accused received the money from Choi, even though he knew of the possibility of being involved in a criminal case, because the contractor was previously convicted of offering a bribe to a public official.
"This trial is not just about punishing bribery committed 10 years ago. As prosecutors mentioned before, it casts a question on whether the socially problematic relationship between prosecutors and sponsors still exists today in 2020," the court said.
Prosecutors said in the previous hearing that Kim's case is not about giving a guilty or not guilty verdict on bribery, but about how to assess the problematic connection between prosecutors and sponsors in a criminal context.
As for the two other bribery charges, both courts acquitted Kim, saying there was not enough evidence or their statutes of limitations passed.
Kim plans to appeal the case to the highest court, according to sources.
