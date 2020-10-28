Seoul-based sports organization to host conference on int'l sports careers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul-based sports organization will host a conference Thursday on careers in international sports and changes that lie ahead in the field in the post-coronavirus pandemic era.
The International Sport Strategy Foundation (ISF) will hold the "ISF International Sport Career Conference" on Thursday in Seoul. The proceedings at Lotte World Tower will also be streamed live on YouTube.
Ryu Seung-min, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of the ISF, will welcome speakers from international sports federations, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).
In the first session, South Korean officials working for such organizations as the World Baseball Softball Confederation and the International Swimming Federation will talk about how to find career paths in international sports federations.
In the next segment, Battushig Batold, an IOC member; Steve Dainton, head of the International Table Tennis Federation; Gianni Merlo, head of the AIPS; and Park Joo-hee, ISF's secretary general and an anti-doping official on the medical committee at the Olympic Council of Asia, will discuss changes facing international sports organizations in post-COVID-19 times.
