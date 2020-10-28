S. Korea reports another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed the second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) in three days.
The environmental ministry said the bird flu virus of H5N8 strain was discovered from a fecal sample collected from wild birds on Saturday in Yongin, some 50 kilometers south of Seoul.
The finding came after the same strain was confirmed Sunday in wild bird dropping in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, which marked the first highly pathogenic AI outbreak in the country in 32 months.
The ministry plans to observe major migratory birds across the country and strengthen quarantine measures on bird facilities and habitats of wild birds, including endangered species.
It also plans to further restrict the movement of poultry and other livestock at farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the area of the outbreak after disinfection work.
Wildlife authorities plan to restrict rescue work on wild birds within a 500-meter radius of the location where the H5N8 strain was discovered.
Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can cause severe illness in poultry and even death.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
