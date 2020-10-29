(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
5
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul's participation in 'Quad' may jeopardize regional security: S. Korean adviser
-
2
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test