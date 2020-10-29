(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 29)

It was a desperate move to protect anything of constitutionalism. Holding out against the Democratic Party's pressure, the People Power Party had delayed the choice of candidate selectors. It demanded the ruling party agree to appoint a special counsel to investigate private equity fund frauds as a condition of cooperating in launching the agency. However, the ruling party rejected the demand, and threatened to revise the CIO law to strip the opposition party of the right to name two nominators if the nomination deadline set by the Democratic Party passes. The opposition party changed its course and chose its candidate pickers. Now, the Democratic Party warns them "not to get in the way of setting up the investigative office."