Moon says S. Korea to keep working with WHO, int'l community on coronavirus

All News 08:51 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Thursday to continued cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community against COVID-19.

He was replying to a Twitter message by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding Seoul's "effective" handling of the pandemic.

Moon thanked him for speaking highly of what South Korea has done so far.

"Korea's response has been relatively successful thanks to our people who have turned themselves into the main actors in disease prevention efforts," Moon tweeted. "We will continue to work with WHO and the international community to overcome the pandemic."

The photo shows President Moon Jae-in's Twitter message posted in response to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' positive assessment of South Korea's handling of the novel coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Earlier this week, the WHO leader posted a rare tweet in Korean, which read South Korea's response has demonstrated that the solidarity and observance of verified public health measures can control the coronavirus effectively.

