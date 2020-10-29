Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung's research group signs partnership with local IT service firm on AI tech

All News 09:58 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its experimental research group has signed a partnership with a local IT service firm on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in human-like algorithm solutions.

Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs, better known as STAR Labs, inked a deal with CJ OliveNetworks Co., to develop services using their AI technologies.

For their first project, the two sides will create an "influencer" in the virtual world to deliver various media content.

STAR Labs, led by 39-year-old computer scientist Pranav Mistry, made a splash at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada with NEON, an AI chatbot in human-like form.

With NEON, STAR Labs aims to provide video content in areas like media, education and retail, and also offer customer reception services.

STAR Labs is also set to sign a partnership with a local financial firm in the near future on its NEON program, Samsung said, though it didn't reveal the name of the company.

These images provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Oct. 29, 2020, shows services using NEON, an artificial intelligence chatbot in human-like form developed by Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Samsung #STAR Labs #AI
