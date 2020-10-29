1981 -- A Czech soldier who served as a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission set up under the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement defects to South Korea across the border at the truce village of Panmunjom. The Czech delegation was staying on the North Korean side of the village that sits in the western section of the Korean border. Czechoslovakia, along with Poland, represented North Korea's interests on the four-nation commission. Switzerland and Sweden represented the American-led U.N. Command.

