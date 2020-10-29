Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced former President Lee Myung-bak to 17 years in prison on embezzlement and bribery charges.
In February, the appeals court sentenced him to 17 years in prison, a fine of 13 billion won (US$10.9 million) and a forfeit of 5.7 billion won.
The 78-year-old former president, who governed the country from 2008-2013, was charged in April 2018 with 16 counts of criminal allegations, including embezzlement in connection with the auto parts company DAS and receiving bribes.
Lee will be imprisoned upon the highest court's ruling, after spending about eight months out of jail since he filed an injunction in February against the appeals court's decision to reject his bail request.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
