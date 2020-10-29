4 clubs still locked in head-spinning battle for KBO's No. 2 seed
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- These teams aren't making it easy on themselves.
The LG Twins and the KT Wiz, the two clubs that entered the week with the best chance of finishing second in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season, both lost in extra innings Wednesday night. That has further complicated the race for No. 2 seed, though it was already inducing enough headaches.
With two days worth of meaningful games left in the regular season, four clubs are still alive in the battle for the No. 2 spot.
The NC Dinos clinched the top seed last weekend, and they're headed straight to the Korean Series, which begins on Nov. 17. They play one last makeup game against the Kia Tigers on Saturday, though all other games that count for postseason seeding will conclude Friday.
The second seed will get a bye to the penultimate playoff round, a best-of-five affair that starts on Nov. 9.
The No. 3 team will advance to the first round, which begins on Nov. 4. The fourth- and fifth-ranked teams will collide in the Wild Card round on Nov. 1. The No. 4 team will have a built-in victory and only needs to tie or win the first game to advance. But the No. 5 team must win two straight games to reach the next stage.
On Wednesday, the Twins squandered a 6-0 lead over the last-place Hanwha Eagles and lost 7-6 in 11 innings. The Wiz rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the ninth inning against the Kia Tigers, only to lose 4-3 in 10 innings.
The Twins remained in second place at 79-60-4 (wins-losses-ties) with one game to go. The Wiz, who have two games left, are in third place at 80-61-1. The Twins are ahead by .001 point in winning percentage, .568 to .567.
In the KBO, the winning percentage is defined as wins divided by the sum of wins and losses. Ties don't come into play.
The Kiwoom Heroes, who have one game left, are lurking in fourth place at 80-62-1. The Doosan Bears, with two to play, are in fifth at 77-61-4.
The Wiz can simplify it all by winning their next two games, in which case they will claim the No. 2 seed.
Let's say the Wiz split their two games, both of which are against the Eagles, and things get quite interesting.
In that scenario, all the Twins have to do is to win their final game Friday and the second seed is theirs.
And if the Heroes also win Friday, then they will take the No. 3 spot, pulling the Wiz down to No. 4 and keeping the Bears at No. 5.
And if the Wiz split the next two and the Twins lose Friday, the Heroes can jump to the No. 2 spot with a win Friday.
In that case, the Heroes and the Wiz will finish with an identical 81-62-1 record. They split their season series at 8-8, and the next tiebreaker is the runs scored in those 16 head-to-head games. The Heroes come out on top, 90-77.
The Bears still have a shot at the second seed. If the Wiz lose the next two and the Twins drop their Friday game, then the Bears can rise to No. 2 by winning their remaining two games.
But lose just once more, and the Bears will be locked into fifth place.
Though the top seed has been decided, the tight race for the remaining spots this year is reminiscent of the wild finish to the 2017 regular season.
That year, for the first time in league history, the top four seeds were determined on the last day of the regular season, with the Kia Tigers clinching the No. 1 seed with a win over the Wiz. The playoff matchups were all determined that day.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
