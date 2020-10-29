Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Students, consultants nabbed for ghostwriting competition essays used in college entry

All News 14:13 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 80 students and college admission consultants have been nabbed on charges of producing ghostwritten essays and other papers for writing competitions, which were later used to embellish college entrance applications, according to police Thursday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it has booked 18 workers at a college admission consulting institute in southern Seoul and 60 students involved in the organized scam that spanned from June 2017 to July of last year. Among the suspects, the head of the institute was detained by police.

This graphic illustrates the unlevel playing field for students in the college admission process. (Yonhap)

Opened in 2015, the private institute began accepting students seeking to enter universities through admission programs that focused on students' school records, such as grades, extracurricular activities and achievements and general conduct.

The institute allegedly ordered its instructors to produce proxy papers, including book essays, research papers and invention reports, on behalf of students to submit to competitions. The cost per single paper reached as high as 5.6 million won (US$4,940), according to police.

Papers that were awarded prizes were listed on students' school records, which were taken into consideration in admission processes.

The police said they will share the investigation results with the education ministry and the organizers of competitions involved in the case. They will decide whether to expand the probe to the parents as well.

"(The police) will sternly crackdown on unlawful activities hindering the fairness of school entry and employment."

This captured image, provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, shows a conversation between a student's mother and a college admissions consultant over ghostwriting a book essay on a mobile messenger. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This captured image, provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, shows a conversation between a student's parent and a college admissions consultant over ghostwriting an invention report for a school science exposition on a mobile messenger. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!