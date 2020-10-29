The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.64 0.64
6-M 0.80 0.80
12-M 0.89 0.89
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Park Re-hyun: Unsung pioneer of Korean modern art who juggled art, family life, language
-
4
TXT's new album appears more relatable than ever amid COVID-19
-
5
BTS nominated for American Music Awards for 3rd year
-
1
Retiring football legend says mental, not physical, issues pushed him into retirement
-
2
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits again, cluster infections put virus fight to test
-
4
Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV
-
5
(LEAD) Popular Seoul clubs to close on Halloween weekend